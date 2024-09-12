Russians launch counteroffensive in Kursk region, everything is going according to our plan - Zelenskyy

Russian troops launch a counteroffensive in Ukrainian-controlled settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Russia's counteroffensive is going according to Ukraine's plan.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians have launched a counteroffensive. Everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan," he said.

The Head of State also commented on the information about the accumulation of troops and equipment in Belarus, near the Ukrainian border.

"As for Belarus, we see the accumulation, we have seen it for a long time, we control this process," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier it was reported that on September 10, Russian troops began counterattacks in the Kursk region. Over the course of two days, on September 10 and 11, they captured several settlements northeast and south of Korenevo.