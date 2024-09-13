In south, 90 occupants and 46 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed overnight

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 90 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 90 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 46 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

16 artillery systems;

18 units of armoured vehicles;

6 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 EW stations;

1 video surveillance camera;

3 boats.

Watch more: Ukrainian UAV captures moment of kamikaze drone attack on enemy reconnaissance UAV "Supercam". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 9 dugouts, 2 ammunition storage sites and 3 observation posts.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 631,420 Russian invaders.