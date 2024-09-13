Ukrainian UAV captures moment of kamikaze drone attack on enemy reconnaissance UAV "Supercam". VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed an enemy reconnaissance UAV "Supercam" in the air.
According to Censor.NET, the successful attack was filmed by another drone.
"The Ukrainian FPV lens captured the moment when a 'Supercam' reconnaissance UAV was intercepted by another drone," the commentary to the video reads.
