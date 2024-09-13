For first time in long period of time, we managed to return 15 "Azov" soldiers from captivity - head of "Azov" patronage service Tolkacheva

As part of the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, 15 servicemen of the "Azov" regiment of NGU were released

This was reported by the head of the brigade's patronage service, Olena Tolkacheva, Censor.NET informs.

"The Azov soldiers were exchanged for the first time in a long time. They are mostly women. Since May and July 2023, when the 'Azov' commanders returned from Turkey, there have been no major exchanges," the statement said.

Tolkacheva noted that the "Azov Angels" Patronage Service takes care of the soldiers who have been captured and will provide them with treatment, rehabilitation and recovery.

"But we must continue to fight for all those Azov soldiers who are still in captivity in Russia. Therefore, I once again appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations, diplomats of all countries and leaders of all religious denominations: bring all the defenders of Mariupol home!" she concluded.

Prisoner exchange on 13 September 2024

As a reminder, on 13 September, Ukraine and the Russian Federation conducted a prisoner exchange, which resulted in the release of 49 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

