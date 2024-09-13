Netherlands has sent Ukraine radar for Patriot, three launchers will be supplied soon - Defense Minister Brekelmans

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the Netherlands has sent Ukraine a radar for the Patriot air defense system, and three launchers will be supplied soon.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, Brekelmans said that the Netherlands had recently sent Ukraine a radar for the Patriot and that three launchers would soon be handed over.

He also clarified that other countries are still looking for other components to transfer the complete system.

"We're still working on it," Brekelmans said, adding that negotiations with ‘several partners’ are ongoing.

Earlier, the Netherlands announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It will include, among other things, air-to-air missiles and materials for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft recently transferred to Ukraine.