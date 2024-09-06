Netherlands will provide Ukraine with air-to-air missiles and materials for F-16 maintenance - Defense Minister Brekelmans

The Netherlands has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. It will include, among other things, air-to-air missiles and materials for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft recently transferred to Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Dutch Defense Ministry Ruben Brekelmans during a meeting of the Ramstein on September 6, according to the website of the country's Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with an aid package worth 80 million euros.

"The Netherlands will supply equipment worth 80 million euros. In addition to a large number of spare parts, this includes generators, small vehicles, necessary maintenance materials, specialized tools and onboard ladders," Brekelmans said.

In addition, the Netherlands will also provide Ukraine with air-to-air missiles that F-16 fighters can use to protect Ukraine's airspace.

For security reasons, the Dutch defense minister did not disclose details about the number and type of weapons provided, as well as the timing of the delivery. However, he emphasized that the Netherlands is seeking to send the aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

F-16 in Ukraine

On July 31, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had received the first supply of F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies.

On Sunday, August 4, Air Force Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the F-16s are already in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Militarnyi portal wrote that the F-16 multi-purpose fighters received by Ukraine from the allies are equipped with missile early warning systems.

