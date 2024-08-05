Ukrainian F-16 fighters are equipped with missile early warning systems - media. PHOTO

The F-16 multi-role fighters received by Ukraine from the allies are equipped with missile early warning systems.

This was reported by the "Militarnyi" portal, whose analysts identified the pylons from a video released by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian multi-role F-16 fighters received Terma PIDS+ pylons with a missile attack early warning system.

The Danish-designed and manufactured Terma system was used to equip fighters of all European Air Force (EPAF) member states.

In 2018, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ pylons with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 Missile Warning System (MWS) for their F-16s. These countries were to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

The publication writes that the MWS provides a vital improvement to the F-16's self-defence capability, as it enables the aircraft to detect and counter attacking missiles in advance.

The MWS consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are mounted on each of the two pylons, and their arrangement provides almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft.

The computer is installed in the right pylon. The AAR-60(V)2 transmits threat information to the Terma ALQ-213 countermeasure control system located in the cockpit.

The ALQ-213 selects the most effective sequence of heat traps to fire from the Flare-Up module, which is located in the PIDS+ pylon.

Read more: First 10 F-16 fighters arrived in Ukraine on July 31 - Economist

And the traps are fired at an angle so that they shoot diagonally downwards and do not hit the missile mounted on the wingtip of the fighter.

On 4 August, on Air Force Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the F-16s are already in Ukraine.

Earlier, The Economist wrote that the first F-16 aircraft promised to Ukraine are already in our country, a batch of 10 fighters arrived on the last day of July.

Read more: Six F-16s arrive in Ukraine, sent by Netherlands - Times