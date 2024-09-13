Artists should be allowed to travel abroad freely to popularize Ukraine, - Minister of Culture Tochytskyi

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi called for creating conditions for Ukrainian artists to travel abroad without obstacles to popularize our country.

The official said this during the forum "Ukraine is open to the world," Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

"The task of the ministry is to create conditions for every artist to travel freely, without hindrance, on the basis of transparent rules," the minister said.

Tochytskyi noted that Western partners are ready to help finance such trips.

"We need to learn how to properly formulate a strategy, what we want from a particular trip, how this can be achieved, and how to convince our Western colleagues that this is what the funding should be for," the minister added.

As a reminder, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

