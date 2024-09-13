Four Ukrainian pilots start F-16 training in Romania

A group of Ukrainian pilots has begun theoretical training on F-16 fighter jets in Romania, and by the end of 2024 they may begin practical training.

This was stated by Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu, Censor.NET reports citing NV.

According to Spinu, a group of four Ukrainian pilots recently arrived in Romania. They have now begun theoretical training at a training center at the Fătesti air base. The Romanian Ministry of Defense added that the practice of pilots from Ukraine may begin "closer to the end of the year." However, they did not specify any details.

In November 2023, Romania opened an F-16 fighter jet training center at its Făteşti air base. In total, the Romanian army has 26 F-16s in service, 17 of which were purchased from Portugal and nine from Norway. Norway is also to supply Romania with 23 more aircraft by the end of 2025.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that a group of Ukrainian pilots had already begun training on F-16 fighters in Romania.