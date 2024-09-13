We have made progress in this case, - Sybiha and Sikorski make statements on Ukrainian Legion in Poland

Preparatory measures for the establishment of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland are being finalized by the Ministries of Defense of both countries. Poland is ready to train this volunteer military unit on its territory.

This was announced at a press conference in Kyiv on September 13 by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Poland Andrii Sybiha and Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga reminded that the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland contains a provision that provides for cooperation between the two parties in the training of a Ukrainian military unit on Polish territory. This unit will consist of Ukrainian citizens-volunteers living abroad.

"In order for this to take a practical turn, preparatory steps must be taken by the Defense Ministry, and they are now in the finalization stage. After all the preparatory measures are completed, it will take a practical turn," Sybiha said.

"We have made progress in this matter. Poland is ready to train the Ukrainian brigade on our territory," the diplomat added.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every Ukrainian citizen who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that several thousand people in Poland have already registered to join the special volunteer unit Ukrainian Legion.

