Another 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, on 14 September, Ukraine has returned over a hundred more servicemen from Russian captivity.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Ours are at home. Another 103 soldiers were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. 82 privates and sergeants. 21 officers. The defenders of Kyiv, Donetsk, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and police officers. I am grateful to our team that is in charge of the exchanges for such good news for Ukraine," the Head of State noted.

