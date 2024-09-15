Night strikes with KABAs on Kharkiv: hospital and educational institution in Kyiv district were damaged

The night before, Russian troops had launched KAB strikes on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

A hospital and an educational institution were damaged

According to him, on 14 September at 11:20 p.m., the enemy fired two unmanned aerial vehicles at the city, a fire broke out in the building of an educational institution, and grass was burning in the Kyivskyi district.

It was also reported that on 15 September at around 12:13 a.m., an enemy UAV hit the ground on the territory of a hospital in the Kyivskyi district. The glazing of the polyclinic building was damaged.

According to the RMA, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Sinegubov also thanked the emergency services that dealt with the aftermath of the attacks.

As Censor.NET reported, the day before, the occupiers struck at least two CABs in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.