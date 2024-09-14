Consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv. PHOTOS
On the night of 13-14 September, the occupiers carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.
On 14 September, at around 4:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. An aerial munition landed near a residential complex. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
On 13 September, at approximately 23:30, Russian troops also conducted two air strikes on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. At least 6 private residential buildings, outbuildings and three cars were damaged.
