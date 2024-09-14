ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10695 visitors online
News Photo
2 066 0

Consequences of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 13-14 September, the occupiers carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and Zolochiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

On 14 September, at around 4:40 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. An aerial munition landed near a residential complex. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

On 13 September, at approximately 23:30, Russian troops also conducted two air strikes on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. At least 6 private residential buildings, outbuildings and three cars were damaged.

Read more on Censor.NET: A day in Kharkiv region: at night the enemy attacked Kharkiv, during the day they shelled 6 settlements, there are victims. Photo report

Наслідки ударів по Харкову та Залочеву
Наслідки ударів по Харкову та Залочеву
Наслідки ударів по Харкову та Залочеву
Наслідки ударів по Харкову та Залочеву
Наслідки ударів по Харкову та Залочеву

Author: 

shoot out (13226) Kharkiv (1299) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 