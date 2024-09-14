Day in Kharkiv region: at night, enemy attacked Kharkiv, shelled 6 settlements during day, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders attacked settlements in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Izium districts. At night, they attacked Kharkiv with a missile launcher.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At around 04:47 on 14 September in Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit the territory of a residential complex under construction, hitting the ground, without causing any casualties.

On the night of 13 September, at 3:11 a.m., 6 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and three cars were damaged as a result of a UAV strike in Zolochiv.

Over the past day, Russians fired three times at Kupyansk, using an FPV drone, MLRS, and Iskander. The shelling injured a 30-year-old woman and a 64-year-old civilian man, damaged a private residence, and destroyed the buildings of a bakery.

In Novoosynove village, a household building burned down as a result of shelling. A 65-year-old man was injured. A 47-year-old man was injured in Dvorichna.

The shelling of Lisne village resulted in the burning of grass and branches over an area of 500 square meters and forest litter over an area of 1 hectare. In Borova, coniferous litter was burning over an area of 6.6 hectares. A 67-year-old man was injured.

