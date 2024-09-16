Russian strike on Kharkiv: 14 people are hospitalised, child and man - in serious condition

14 people injured in the shelling of Kharkiv yesterday were hospitalised.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, among the hospitalised are two children, one is in serious condition.

"A 70-year-old man is also in serious condition in hospital. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care," Syniehubov added.

As a reminder, on 15 September, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, hitting a high-rise building, causing casualties. As of 21:08, one person was reported dead and 42 wounded.