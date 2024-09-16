Delivery of summonses to be automated in Ukraine - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is working to develop functionality that will help automate the process of serving summonses to persons liable for military service. The summons can be generated in the "Oberig" register and signed by the electronic signature of the head of the military commissariat.

This was stated by Oleh Berestovyi, Head of the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in the DOU Podcast, Censor.NET reports.

Who will issue and serve automated summonses?

According to him, at present, summonses are issued manually, printed out, and then a pile of paper is sent to the head of the TCR, who has to sign and stamp them. In the future, the process will be automated.

The Ministry of Defence plans to make this process more transparent. This will allow the military and political leadership to have more relevant information than they currently have.

"That's why we have now developed the functionality so that the summons can be generated in the 'Oberig' register, signed by the electronic signature of the head of the TCR and not even printed out directly at the TCR," Berestovyi said.

According to a representative of the Ministry of Defence, such summonses will be sent to a centralised printing facility and then to Ukrposhta, which will deliver them to the addressees.

"And we will have information on the location of the summons: whether it was delivered or not, whether it was lost somewhere, how long it took to deliver it," explained the head of the Defence Ministry's IT Department.

How to check the authenticity of a summons?

You will be able to check the authenticity of the summons in "Reserve+". The app will have a function that will allow you to check whether the head of the TCR has really signed the summons and whether it is legitimate.

When you sign this summons with an electronic signature, there will be no squiggles in the signature; and you have to be sure that you have not been sent some kind of phishing or something, but that your TCR has really signed this summons. This is the functionality that will protect a person as a person liable for military service," Berestovyi said.

There will be no summonses in "Reserve+"

Oleh Berestovyi once again emphasised that there will be no summonses to "Reserve+".

"We do not plan to do this. Our backlog is scheduled until mid-spring - there are no summonses," added the head of the MoD IT Department.

Automated deferrals: who can get them?

The Ministry of Defence also plans to provide automated deferrals.

According to Oleh Berestovyi, they should be introduced both out of respect for people who need it and to avoid doing unnecessary work at the TCR.

"For example, people with disabilities. If the state knows about you, that you have a certain disability group and you are not fit for service a priori, then why do you need to reconfirm and undergo regular medical examinations? This needs to be regulated both by law and technically. We are working on this. We know how to do it, and we will come up with a solution in the coming weeks," he explained.

In addition, automated deferrals will also apply to people who are pursuing their first higher education and guardians of three or more children.