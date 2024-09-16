Humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières announces suspension of activities in Russia

The humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has announced the suspension of its activities in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a press release on the MSF website.

"Thirty-two years after starting work in Russia, Doctors Without Borders was forced to cease its activities in this country," the statement said.

"Médecins Sans Frontières says that in August, the Russian Ministry of Justice sent the organization a letter with a decision to exclude the branch of the non-profit association Médecins Sans Frontières (Netherlands) in Russia from the register of branches and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations.

MSF says that the organization has been working in Russia since 1992, implementing various programs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Chechnya, Dagestan, and the Kemerovo, Arkhangelsk, and Ivanovo regions.

"Médecins Sans Frontières operates worldwide, providing free humanitarian and emergency medical care to people affected by armed conflicts, famine, epidemics, forced migration and natural disasters in more than seventy countries.

