They raised white flag: 13 Russians surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region. VIDEO

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, 13 Russian occupiers raised the "white flag" after 5 days of fierce fighting and replenished Ukraine's exchange fund.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Land Forces continue to replenish the exchange fund. Kursk operation. After 5 days of fierce fighting, the enemy was left without water and ammunition. As a result, the white flag was raised," the statement said.

In total, 13 Russian soldiers were captured by a separate mechanised Steppe brigade of the Land Forces, 4 of whom were seriously wounded.

As a reminder, on 14 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including "Azovstal" defenders. According to Ombudsman Lubinets, the vast majority of the soldiers released today were held captive from the first days of the invasion. It was also reported that the UAE helped organise today's prisoner exchange.

On 13 September, 15 "Azovs" were among the 49 soldiers returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange.

