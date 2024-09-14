Today’s prisoner exchange was organized by UAE, - coordination headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, 14 September 2024, another prisoner exchange took place. It was organised with the help of the United Arab Emirates.

Who were able to be free from enemy captivity?

As noted, there are 38 National Guardsmen among those released this time. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to return 28 soldiers: two from the Kraken special forces, two from the International Legion, three from the Special Operations Forces, and one from the Territorial Defence Forces.

"Eight border guards, four policemen, twenty-one sailors, three representatives of the State Special Transport Service, and one representative of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are going home. All of those released this time were men: 82 soldiers and sergeants; 21 servicemen are officers," the headquarters said.



















It is also reported that the released servicemen took part in the defence of Mariupol (69 people, including 31 defenders of Azovstal), Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Kyiv from Russian occupiers. There are also two Chornobyl NPP guards among them.

The state of liberated soldiers

"Most of them have been seriously injured or wounded, have serious illnesses, and need immediate medical attention. Ukraine has been working for a long time to organise the return of these citizens," the statement said.

UAE mediation

Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its assistance in organising the exchange.

"All those released from Russian captivity will undergo a medical examination, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as appropriate payments for the entire period of captivity and reintegrate into society," the headquarters said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders. According to Ombudsman Lubinets, the vast majority of the soldiers released today were held captive from the first days of the invasion.

As a reminder, on 13 September, 15 Azov soldiers were among the 49 soldiers returned to Ukraine as part of the exchange.