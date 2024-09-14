Vast majority of soldiers liberated today were held captive from first days of invasion, - Lubinets. VIDEO

Today, 14 September 2024, another 103 Ukrainian soldiers returned home. For the second day in a row, prisoners of war have been exchanged.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the released prisoners include defenders of the 36th Marine Brigade, the National Guard, including the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, border guards, and representatives of the Kraken special forces. There are also representatives of the National Police and the terrorist defence, the State Emergency Service, and units of the Armed Forces.

The vast majority of those released are people who have been held since the first days of the war," Lubinets said.

"The staff of our Office is present at the exchange site to monitor the observance of human rights in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions. Our employees record the condition of the released persons returning to Ukraine and inform them of their rights," he adds.

Lubinets also emphasises that the returnees need serious rehabilitation, as their health condition has deteriorated significantly during their time in captivity.

He also recalls that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 57 prisoner-of-war exchanges have been carried out and 3,672 Ukrainians have been returned.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that 103 more Ukrainian soldiers had returned from Russian captivity, including Azovstal defenders.