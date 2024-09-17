Prosecutor General’s Office on execution of warrior with sword: crime scene has been identified, we are trying to establish time and identity of deceased

In the case of the alleged execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by representatives of the enemy army, priority investigative actions are currently underway. The crime scene depicted in the photographs has been preliminarily identified in Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was stated by Denys Lysenko, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports citing the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Criminal proceedings on the execution of our soldier

He reminds that the law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk region have initiated criminal proceedings over another atrocity committed by the Russian invaders. Necessary investigative actions are being taken to establish the circumstances of the crime.

"We are trying to establish the exact time, the victim, and the people involved in the crime," he said.

Lysenko also said that in addition to the direct perpetrators, the investigation will collect information about the commanders.

Law enforcers will engage all necessary resources, including in cooperation with civil society organisations.

"Unfortunately, such cases are systemic. As of today, law enforcement agencies have initiated 36 criminal proceedings over the possible execution of prisoners of war on the battlefield immediately after capture. The circumstances of the execution of 84 Ukrainian defenders are being investigated," he said.

Four representatives of the Russian armed forces have been notified of suspicion of committing such crimes. Two have already been sentenced in Ukrainian courts, and another indictment is being heard in court.

As Censor.NET previously reported, the Nazis executed an unarmed captive soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a sword in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. Later it became known that an investigation into the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by the occupiers with a sword had been launched.

Other cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers

Earlier, the Russian military and war criminals recorded a video with the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier at the Kolotylivka checkpoint in the Belgorod region of Russia.

According to Human Rights Watch, since December, Russians have executed at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers while trying to surrender.

It was also reported that a video was posted online showing the occupiers shooting two captured Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that this was a war crime for which Russia must be punished.