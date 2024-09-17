Ruscists attack Kherson with drone: woman is wounded
Today, on 17 September 2024, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson using a UAV.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Command.
A woman was injured
According to the RMA, a 45-year-old woman who was in a store at the time of the attack was injured when the explosives were dropped from the drone.
She sustained an explosive injury and contusion. The ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on the spot.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists attacked Kherson, two people were injured.
