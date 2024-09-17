Rada supports draft law allowing foreigners to be recruited for military service under contract

On September 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 12023 on amendments to the procedure for military service under contract by foreigners and stateless persons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Draft law No. 12023 was supported by 278 people's deputies.

It is assumed that recruitment centers will be set up for foreigners, where they will have to undergo a special check.

They plan to find out

the legality of staying on the territory of Ukraine;

facts of bringing to administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine;

signs of links to the intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

other circumstances that may prevent a foreigner from being accepted for military service under a contract.

Read more: Rada proposes to cancel awarding of gold and silver medals in schools

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of resolutions that allow foreign volunteer fighters fighting against Russia to obtain Ukrainian citizenship if they wish. This also applies to their family members.