Water supply will be suspended in Sumy due to difficult situation in energy sector, citizens are urged to stock up on water

Residents of the city of Sumy were urged to stock up on water, as water utilities will suspend water supply from 9 p.m. due to the difficult situation in the energy sector.

This was reported in Telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

Due to the Russian shelling of Sumy region on the night of September 17, Sumy faced problems with water supply.

It is noted that all Sumy water intakes will supply water to the city from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. However, due to the difficult situation in the energy sector, from 9 p.m., water pumping stations will suspend water supply to the homes of citizens and fill the tanks.

Local authorities urge Sumy residents to stock up on water.

As a reminder, on the night of September 17, Russian "Shaheds" attacked power system facilities in Sumy region.

Also at night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive air strike on Sumy using Shahed. There are problems with water and electricity in the city.

Read more: Ruscists attack energy infrastructure of Sumy: Two large power substations are on fire