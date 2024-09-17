As result of drone attack in Kherson, one person was killed and two others were injured
On September 17, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones. Two people were injured. A 63-year-old man died in hospital after being injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.
A 63-year-old resident of Kherson was killed
"A 63-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was wounded as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of the city about an hour ago. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a mine-blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds," Mrochko wrote at 4.06 p.m.
At 8:08 p.m., the head of Kherson reported that the injuries of a 63-year-old man, which he received as a result of the enemy explosives being dropped from a drone in Dniprovskyi district at about 3 p.m., were incompatible with life. He died in the hospital.
A woman and a man were wounded
A 33-year-old woman was also hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. Around 3 p.m., she came under enemy fire from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
At the time of the Russian attack, the victim was in her car.
Mrochko also wrote that a 53-year-old man sustained concussion, blast trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district at about 15.00. He is currently hospitalized. Doctors are providing the wounded with the necessary medical care.
Earlier today, a 45-year-old woman who was in a store at the time of the attack was injured as a result of an explosive being dropped from a drone.
