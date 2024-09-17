Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov

On the evening of September 17, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the first explosion occurred at 9:27 p.m., the second - at 9:33 p.m.

Earlier, Fedorov warned about the threat of using guided aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, it was reported that tonight Russian troops launched "Shaheds" into Ukraine.

