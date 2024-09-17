Russian army attacks Ukraine with "Shaheds" - Air Force

On the evening of September 17, Russians launched Shaheds into Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sumy and Kharkiv regions are under threat of attack UAVs! A group of UAVs in the Kharkiv region is heading to the Poltava region," - the AFU said in a statement.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that mobile firing groups of the National Guard of Ukraine have shot down 103 Russian Shahed-type strike UAVs since the beginning of the year.

