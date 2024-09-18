ENG
Occupiers massively attack Zaporizhzhia region: two killed and five wounded

Наслідки російської атаки на Запорізьку область 17 вересня (фото ілюстративне)

In the evening of 17 September, the occupiers massively shelled Zaporizhzhia region. Two people died as a result of the attack.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Komyshuvaske community was affected. Several private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged there. Preliminarily, two people were killed and five were injured. We are currently searching for people under the rubble. Details are being clarified," he said.

Earlier, Fedorov reported a series of explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians attacked the region with KABs.

Read more: Occupiers attacked agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia: Three employees killed

