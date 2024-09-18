Hundreds of "Hezbollah" fighters were injured in Lebanon in massive pager explosion, Iranian ambassador was among wounded

In Lebanon, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group "Hezbollah" exploded en masse. The group's members used these devices to communicate.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET informs.

The publication notes that the pagers exploded almost simultaneously throughout Lebanon. The devices were from a new batch that "Hezbollah" militants received the other day. In February, Hezbollah's leader ordered the group's members to stop using mobile phones, warning that they could be monitored by Israeli intelligence.

The pagers were allegedly infected with malware that could have triggered heating and explosion.

It is noted that hundreds of "Hezbollah" members used the pagers from the new batch. Some threw the devices away before the explosion when they felt the heat.

Read more: US intelligence has evidence that Wagner PMC handed over air defence system to Lebanese Hezbollah - WSJ

The AP, citing Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, writes that the explosions killed at least 9 people and injured more than 2,500, 200 of them were in critical condition.

Iranian state media also reported that Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani was injured.

"Hezbollah" accuses Israel, or rather the Mossad foreign intelligence service, of blowing up the pagers.

In turn, Israel has not commented on the incident.

Read more: Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon amid deteriorating security situation in Middle East