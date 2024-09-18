Occupiers strike at energy facilities in Sumy

On the night of 18 September 2024, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the energy facilities of the city of Sumy using a "Shahed" UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, no one was injured. The consequences of the enemy strike are being eliminated.

"We thank our power engineers for their prompt and well-coordinated work. The power system of the region is operating in a tense mode as a result of hostile attacks. Consumers are asked to reduce electricity consumption, especially during peak hours," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists attack energy infrastructure of Sumy: Two large power substations are on fire

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Sumy at night.

The Air Force reported on the movement of "Shaheds" in the Sumy region.

To recap, Censor.NET reported that on Tuesday, 17 September, Russian troops struck the energy infrastructure of the city of Sumy with ballistic missiles. As a result of the night attack by "shaheds", two large electrical substations are on fire. Also on the night of 17 September, Russian attack drones attacked power system facilities in the Sumy region.

On the same night, Russian troops launched a massive air strike on Sumy, using "Shahed". The city experienced problems with water and electricity.

Later, it became known that residents of Sumy were urged to stock up on water, as water utilities would suspend water supply from 21:00 due to the difficult situation in the energy sector.