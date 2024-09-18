Mexico’s president-elect Scheinbaum rejected Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit Kyiv

Mexican President-elect Claudia Scheinbaum plans to follow her predecessor's policy of non-interference in foreign affairs.

Thus, Scheinbaum rejected Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to visit Kyiv after taking office on October 1.

"Our responsibility is here. We will attend some international events that we consider important, but we will not travel much. Our responsibility is here," she said.

According to her, Mexico maintains diplomatic relations with all countries, with the exception of Ecuador, where there was an incident with the Mexican embassy in April.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Mexico invited Putin to the inauguration of the new president.

Subsequently, Ukraine asked Mexico to arrest Putin if he came to the inauguration of President Sheinbaum since the country recognizes the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

