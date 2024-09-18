Embezzlement of UAH 286 million in road repairs: UAH 30 million bail was paid for Reznichenko

Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, was granted UAH 30 million bail in a case involving damages worth UAH 286 million during road repairs.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Olha Postoliuk, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

The issue of appealing the decision is currently being resolved.

The Reznichenko's case

On 12 September, the NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion to Valentyn Reznichenko, the former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in the case of UAH 286 million in damages caused during road repairs under martial law.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a bail of UAH 30 million on him.

