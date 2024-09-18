Ukrainian Armed Forces stop counteroffensive of Russian troops in Kursk region - commandant’s office

The Russian counter-offensive in the Kursk region has been stopped.

This was stated on Wednesday, 18 September, in a commentary to AFP by a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commandant's office established in the area, Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi, Barron's writes, Censor.NET reports.

"They tried to attack from the flanks, but were stopped there. The situation has stabilised and today everything is under our control, they did not succeed," the representative of the commandant's office said.

At the same time, Dmytrashkovskyi acknowledged some "minor successes" of Moscow.

"The Russians entered one of the settlements. They started fighting for another settlement, but that's all," he said.

According to him, "several thousand" Russian civilians remain on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the military commandant's office in the Kursk region fully ensures the vital activity of those regions where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a defensive operation.