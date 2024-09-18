Norway says that increased radiation levels near border with Russia are likely caused by fire near Chornobyl

Norway says that the elevated levels of radioactive cesium (Cs-137) previously detected near the Arctic border with Russia are likely related to a forest fire near Chornobyl.

Reuters writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The day before, on Tuesday, September 17, the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA) said it had measured "very low" levels of radioactive cesium near the border with Russia. According to the agency, from September 9 to 16 in Svanhovd and from September 5 to 12 in Viksjøfjell, Cs-137 levels were elevated. However, these levels did not pose a danger to people or the environment.

"The DSA always detects cesium at all air purification plants in Norway, and it often appears due to kicked up dust from old precipitation after the Chernobyl accident. This time, most likely, a forest fire around Chornobyl is to blame," the report says.

In addition, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority also reported slightly higher levels of cesium.

"The detected amounts of cesium are 'very small'," the authority said.

Kyiv authorities claim that the radiation background is normal

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported that as of the morning of September 18, the level of air pollution was low and the radiation background was normal.

"The radiation background in the entire city is normal," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Norwegian agency DSA detected traces of cesium-137 at two stations located near the border with Russia.

Read more: Norway records increase in radiation along border with Russia