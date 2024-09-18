Occupiers launch attack UAVs from south - Air Force (updated)

On Wednesday evening, September 18, the occupiers launched Shahed attack drones at Ukraine from the southern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Kherson and Mykolaiv regions are under threat of attack UAVs," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 9:10 pm.

"A UAV from Kherson region is heading to Mykolaiv region," the air force reported 7 minutes later.

"UAVs in the northern and eastern part of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest," the air force reported at 9:45 p.m.

