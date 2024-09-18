Europe must prepare for confrontation with Russia in 6-8 years, - European Commissioner for Defense Kubilius

The European Union should strengthen its defense as soon as possible, as it could face a potential confrontation with Russia in six to eight years.

This was stated by the first-ever EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, Censor.NET reports with reference to Voice of America.

"NATO defense ministers and generals agree that Vladimir Putin may be ready for a confrontation with NATO and the EU in 6-8 years," Kubilius said. "If we take these estimates seriously, then this is the time for us to prepare properly, and that time is short. This means we have to make quick decisions and ambitious decisions," he added.

Kubilius said that his job as defense commissioner will be primarily to study, together with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, what resources the European Union needs to be ready for a military challenge. He aims to complete this study within the first 100 days.

The European Commissioner believes that the lack of investment worth more than a trillion euros in the decade since the financial crisis means that the European defense industry is in an "unsatisfactory state."