Russians are changing tactics in Donbas, using heavy armoured vehicles more actively - NGU "Rubizh" officer Kozhubenko

During the assault operations in Donbas, the enemy began to use heavy armoured vehicles more actively.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Kozhubenko, an officer of the planning section of the "Rubizh" brigade, on the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

He noted that the Russians are trying to use the last "window of opportunities" before the weather conditions deteriorate, which could significantly affect the course of hostilities in the region.

"In some areas, the enemy is trying to attack with heavy armoured vehicles. This suggests that the enemy understands that it will soon start raining, and as everyone knows, our Donbas loves rainy weather, when you simply cannot pass through the Donbas fields with any equipment," the military explained.

As a reminder, the Russian invaders in eastern Kharkiv region are preparing to drive Ukrainian defenders out of the area that the Defence Forces have recently recaptured from them. The military notes that this is also due to the period when dirt roads become impassable or difficult to pass due to the weather.

