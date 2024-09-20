European Union will provide Ukraine with €35 billion loan - von der Leyen

The European Commission allocates a €35 billion loan to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's relentless attacks mean that Ukraine needs the EU's continued support. This is another major contribution to Ukraine's recovery," she stressed.

The loan is part of the G7 plan to raise funds through future profits from frozen Russian assets.

As reported, the European Union intends to provide Ukraine with new loans worth up to EUR 40 billion by the end of the year, regardless of the US participation.

As a reminder, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed on a mechanism to provide $50 billion in aid to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets. The funds are to be disbursed by the end of 2024, and the loan will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

On Friday, 20 September, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Ukraine on a visit.