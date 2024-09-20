Scholz to meet with Zelenskyy in New York

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to New York.

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, Scholz is scheduled to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to government sources.

Zelenskyy wants to present a ‘victory plan’ in the defensive struggle against Russian occupiers during his visit to the United States. He is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

‘We want to send a signal in New York that this conflict, the Russian war of aggression, remains on the agenda,’ a senior government official, who did not wish to be named, said at a briefing on the chancellor's trip.