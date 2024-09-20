Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff in RF of carrier of Kinzhals - MiG-31K aircraft (updated)

An air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff in RF of a MiG-31K aircraft - a carrier of Kinzhal missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K is taking off," the message says.

9:53 p.m. All all-clear signal was given. The alert lasted 35 minutes.

