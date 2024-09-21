Ammunition warehouse detonates in Kamiane, Krasnodar Territory of Russian Federation after attack by unmanned aerial vehicle: residents are evacuated. VIDEO

On the night of 21 September 2024, drones attacked the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Veniamin Kondratiev on Telegram.

What do local authorities say?

According to him, two drones were allegedly shot down in the Tikhoretsky district of Krasnodar Krai, and a fire and detonation of explosives started when the wreckage fell. It is also noted that residents of a nearby village are being evacuated. Kondratiev also assures that there were no casualties.

What do the locals say?

In turn, the ASTRA telegram channel, citing local residents, reports a fire and powerful explosions at an ammunition depot in the village of Kamennyi, Tikhoretsky district. According to media reports, there are two military units in the village.

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 18 September, powerful explosions were heard in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. Local authorities reported a fire and evacuation of the population.

Russian media reported a fire and detonation at an ammunition depot. It was also reported that 18 earthquakes were recorded in the Tver region of Russia, where the ammunition depot detonated.