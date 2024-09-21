Zelenskyy on Sino-Brazilian initiative for peace in Ukraine: This is beneficial "political icebreaker" for Russia against any diplomatic solution

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Sino-Brazilian initiative for peace in Ukraine a "political icebreaker" against any diplomatic solution and does not consider it a concrete plan, as he does not see concrete actions and steps in it.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with journalists on Friday, September 20.

"In some countries of the world, there are different ideas and initiatives on how to end the war. And for Ukraine, it is first of all important that it be fair because the war is going on in our country, on our territory. We need a fair and stable peace," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that he always said that Minsk-3 cannot be discussed: "Because in 5-8-10 years, the war from the Russian Federation will return to us again, and with an even bigger wave. We cannot allow this."

According to Zelenskyy, at a certain stage, Ukraine was able to propose the Peace Formula in order to take the initiative into its own hands, but "a Chinese-Brazilian or Brazilian-Chinese initiative appeared in parallel", which Ukraine analyzed in detail and discussed with some partners.

"What is this - a real initiative or is it just a political icebreaker against any diplomatic decision in favor of the justice of the UN charter? I believe that this is an icebreaker, on the one hand, on the other hand, it is beneficial to Russia," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that he does not consider this initiative a concrete plan, as he does not see concrete actions and steps in it, but only a certain generalization of processes: "Something is always hidden behind any generalizations."

A peace proposal from China and Brazil

On May 23, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to settle the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not to expand the area of ​​hostilities, to prevent escalation, and "not to inflame the situation by any side."

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held at the appropriate time, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, as well as an honest discussion of all peace plans."

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the proposal to settle Russia's war against Ukraine, which was put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and pre-agreed with the Kremlin.