Ruscists use more KABs in Kursk region than in Sumy region - district council

Over the weekend, Russian troops dropped more than 20 KABs in the Sumy region and 31 in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Sumy District Council Volodymyr Bitsak on Espresso TV, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the past day, 22 September, 150 explosions were counted in Sumy region, and 11 KABs "flew" to the communities of the region.

"On Saturday, 21 September, I personally witnessed, because I was on a hill, when 5 UAVs flew into Sumy within 10 minutes, it was terrible. No one was injured, only a power line was damaged. However, KABs arrive not only in Sumy region, but also in the Kursk region. And in terms of the number of arrivals, Kursk region wins. On Saturday, the Russians launched 16 KABs into the Sumy region, and 31 into the Kursk region," said the deputy head of the Sumy District Council.

Bitsak added that he was "not surprised" that the invaders would hit their settlements in the Kursk region.

Earlier, it was reported that children from the Sumy Regional Specialised Children's Home are being evacuated from the city to safer places