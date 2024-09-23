In south, 111 occupants and 28 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 111 occupants were killed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 111 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 28 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

10 artillery systems;

8 units of motor vehicles;

7 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 EW station;

2 boats.

Ukrainian defenders also struck 13 dugouts, 2 ammunition storage sites, 3 observation posts and 1 UAV take-off site.

Situation in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces

Reportedly, in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces, daily counter-battery fighting and repulsion of enemy assaults continue.

Thus, in the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions once.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attacks.

The occupiers are putting pressure with artillery shelling, air strikes, using a large number of attack drones of various types, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, the enemy used 301 FPV drones, 2 "Lancet" attack UAVs, and dropped 396 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 643,750 Russian invaders.