Kamikaze drone shoots down Russian modification of Lancet "Izdeliye-51". VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone shot down a Russian modification of Lancet "Izdeliye-51".
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
The ZALA Lancet ("Izdeliye 51/52") is a Russian barrage munition developed by ZALA Aero, with several types of guidance. It has an airspeed of up to 300 km/h and a flight radius of up to 40 km. The maximum weight is 12 kg. It was first presented in June 2019 at the "Army-2019" exhibition in Moscow.
