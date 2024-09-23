Now every second ammunition on frontline is made in Ukraine, - Umierov

In 2024, Ukraine's defence industry experienced record development, and now every second ammunition at the front is Ukrainian-made.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov in a column for Forbes Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This year we have developed Ukrainian defence at a record level. We have financed Ukrainian production for more than $4 billion. In the Kharkiv region, we repelled the Russian army with Ukrainian weapons. It was Ukrainian ammunition that supplied the Ukrainian Armed Forces when we did not receive support from the United States. Today, every second ammunition on the frontline is made in Ukraine," Umierov said.

He also added that while in 2023 the Ukrainian share of ammunition was 18%, in 2024 it increased to 41%.

Read more: Russian Federation suffered huge losses of ammunition in Toropets, this will affect operations of Russian army - British intelligence