Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region almost 10 times yesterday, one killed and one wounded

Yesterday, on 23 September, and on the night of 24 September, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

At night, the Russians fired on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. They hit an open area. As a result of the attack with "Tornado-S" MLRS, grass and branches burned on an area of 100 square metres. In addition, last night, an enemy KAB hit the ground in the cemetery, burning grass and plantings. The second hit was also to the ground.

In Ivashky and Zahryzove, private houses were burning as a result of enemy shelling. In the village of Riznykove, a destroyed house was burning.

In the village of Osynove, Russian troops damaged a private house and a car. A 59-year-old woman was injured. In Kupiansk, Russians killed an 82-year-old woman.

In the village of Khotimlia, the enemy damaged a business building. The shelling also caused grass to burn in the Tsyrkunivska community.

