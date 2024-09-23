Ruscists attacked Kupiansk: 82-year-old woman killed
Russian troops attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, one person was killed.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
The racists opened fire around 9 am. As a result, an 82-year-old woman died.
Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.
Earlier it was reported that Russians had shelled Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts yesterday, four people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...