Zelenskyy is asked to award title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to Oleksandr Tsebrii, former mayor of Uman, commander of machine gun platoon of 58th SMB

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being asked to award the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to the former mayor of Uman, commander of the machine gun platoon of the 58th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, Oleksandr Tsebriy, who died in a battle against the occupiers on 24 July 2024.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant petition was published on the website of the President's Office.

So far, 21.6 thousand votes out of the required 25 thousand have been collected.

Since 2015, Tsebrii has been the mayor of Uman, Cherkasy region. From the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he stood up to defend his homeland.

Tsebrii served in the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, was a junior sergeant and commander of a machine gun squad.

On 24 July 2024, he was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region. He was 50 years old.

On 27 July, Tsebrii was buried in Uman.

Censor.NET published the last interview with Oleksandr Tsebrii, recorded on the day of his death.

