Russia is taking pictures of Ukrainian NPPs with Chinese satellites, there is threat of strikes, - Zelenskyy

Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph parts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to recent reports, Russia uses Chinese satellites and photographs details of objects at nuclear facilities... And in our experience, if Russia takes pictures of certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear facilities," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president did not say whether the Chinese satellites used by Russia were commercial or controlled by the Chinese government. Zelenskyy added that he would share the information Ukraine has with leaders at the UN General Assembly this week.

ABC News reports that the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.